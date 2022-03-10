Short Interest in Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Expands By 1,455.6%

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 1,455.6% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABF traded down $2.54 on Thursday, reaching $30.76. 248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753. Saab AB has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $33.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.20.

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Saab AB engages in the production and sale of products, services, and solutions for military defence, commercial aviation and civil security. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronatics segment includes advanced development of military and civil aviation technology.

