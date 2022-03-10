Short Interest in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Increases By 25.2%

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 16,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

KHC opened at $38.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 195.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

