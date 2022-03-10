Short Interest in UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Expands By 1,275.0%

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 1,275.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UCBJY traded up $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,937. UCB has a 12 month low of $44.41 and a 12 month high of $61.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.12.

Several research firms have commented on UCBJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.84.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

