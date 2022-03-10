Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) Grows By 421.6%

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 421.6% from the February 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000.

Shares of VTHR stock traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $193.06. The stock had a trading volume of 25,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,025. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $179.02 and a 12-month high of $218.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.762 dividend. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

