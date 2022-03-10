Short Interest in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Grows By 27.2%

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 888,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of VRS stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.40. Verso has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.56 million, a PE ratio of 205.15 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 563.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verso in the third quarter valued at $324,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 3.0% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial cut Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

