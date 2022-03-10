Short Interest in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Rises By 26.6%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 3,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 20.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of XMTR opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.96. Xometry has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $97.57.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 23,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $1,137,156.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,271 shares of company stock worth $9,584,319.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,553,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,473,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,370,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

