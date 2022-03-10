Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSSAF. Bank of America downgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Societe Generale upgraded Shurgard Self Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Shurgard Self Storage in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shurgard Self Storage stock remained flat at $$62.26 during trading on Thursday. Shurgard Self Storage has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $62.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.01.

Shurgard Self Storage SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

