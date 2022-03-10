Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 19,415 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,685,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total value of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total value of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $1,771,254.14.

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $89.67 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.38 and a twelve month high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Shutterstock’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Shutterstock in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shutterstock in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Shutterstock by 118.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock (Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.