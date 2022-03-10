Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

SBSW opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sibanye Stillwater has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $20.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 76,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 33,156 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

