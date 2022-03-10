Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $20.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $19.14. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 373,719 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 109.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

