Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $20.32

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.32, but opened at $19.14. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $18.28, with a volume of 373,719 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)
Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.
