SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD) Trading Up 7.1%

SinglePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SINGD – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 75,102 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,238,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

About SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SINGD)

SinglePoint, Inc, a technology and acquisition company, provides hemp manufacturing, renewable energy, and payments solutions in the United States. The company engages in the retail distribution of proprietary in-house or hemp cigarette brands and non-cannibalistic private label products from other CBD manufactures; and provision of solar installation and financing brokerage services.

