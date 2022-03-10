Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys 97 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.0% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after acquiring an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,641 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after acquiring an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after acquiring an additional 257,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on salesforce.com from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.67 on Thursday, reaching $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,760,419. The company has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,398 shares of company stock worth $40,325,146. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

