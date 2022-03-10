Sitrin Capital Management LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.6% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 158.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.99. 487,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,059,127. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $114.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total value of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 and have sold 54,994 shares valued at $6,516,088. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on PayPal from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

