Sitrin Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 5.1% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.14.

COST stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $528.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $516.57 and a 200 day moving average of $502.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $317.32 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.