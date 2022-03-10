Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($184.78) target price on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SIX2. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($184.78) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($161.63) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €195.00 ($211.96) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €162.00 ($176.09) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sixt currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €161.45 ($175.49).

ETR SIX2 opened at €130.80 ($142.17) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.08. Sixt has a 1-year low of €101.20 ($110.00) and a 1-year high of €170.30 ($185.11). The company has a 50 day moving average of €148.72 and a 200-day moving average of €142.15. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

