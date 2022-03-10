Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sizzle Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:SZZLU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SZZLU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.04. Sizzle Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.21.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SZZLU. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $508,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,113,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sizzle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sizzle Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $812,000.

