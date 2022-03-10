Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of Skillz worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Skillz in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $2,142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKLZ shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

SKLZ opened at $2.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 7.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.82. Skillz Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

