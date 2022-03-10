SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.54.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $48,356,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in SL Green Realty by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,764,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,126,000 after purchasing an additional 635,270 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in SL Green Realty by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 340,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SLG traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.94. 689,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.75. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.40. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.3108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

About SL Green Realty (Get Rating)

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.