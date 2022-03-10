Smart Sand Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SND)

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 3,615 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,597% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 call options.

In other Smart Sand news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 167,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $315,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SND. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SND opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.26. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative net margin of 35.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Smart Sand will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

