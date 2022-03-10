SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.010-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $739.46 million.SolarWinds also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.220-$0.220 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWI shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on SolarWinds from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SolarWinds from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.43.

NYSE SWI traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $11.22. 16,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,614. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.89. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million. SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.59%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarWinds will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in SolarWinds by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

