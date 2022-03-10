SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.09

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.09 and last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

SOPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SOPHiA Genetics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

