Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$2.75

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of TSE SHLE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,706. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19. The stock has a market cap of C$36.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$3.80.
