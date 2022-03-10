Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) PT Raised to C$2.75

Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE SHLE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,706. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 937.19. The stock has a market cap of C$36.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14. Source Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$3.80.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

