Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 6th

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

