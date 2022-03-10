Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 6th

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Southern Cross Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.