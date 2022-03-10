Southern Cross Media Group Limited (SXL) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.05 on April 6th

Southern Cross Media Group Limited (ASX:SXL – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Southern Cross Media Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Southern Cross Media Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation and broadcasting of content on free-to-air commercial radio, television (TV), and online media platforms. It operates through two segments, Regional and Metro. The company owns 78 radio stations and 8 digital radio stations across metropolitan and regional Australia, as well as 34 regional radio stations; and broadcasts 86 free to air TV signals in regional Australia primarily under the Nine Network brand.

