Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,574 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 42,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth $315,000. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $45.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.56.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The company had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

