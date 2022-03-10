SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.590-$2.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SP. StockNews.com raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised SP Plus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ SP traded down $0.46 on Thursday, reaching $30.63. 1,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,987. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $711.35 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SP Plus has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. SP Plus had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of SP Plus by 390.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SP Plus by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SP Plus by 8.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

