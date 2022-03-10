SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,114,067 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 3,679,009 shares.The stock last traded at $37.46 and had previously closed at $36.20.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

