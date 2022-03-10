Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 388.40% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.
SPPI stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
