Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 388.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SPPI. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SPPI stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $4.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,382.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 155,507 shares in the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 397,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 90.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 690,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 328,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of pipeline of late-stage clinical and commercial products. It operates through the following brands: FOLOTYN, ZEVALIN, MARQIBO, BELEODAQ and EVOMELA. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

