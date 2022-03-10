Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Given New GBX 347 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to GBX 347 ($4.55) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 48.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.93) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire Healthcare Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 244.71 ($3.21).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of SPI opened at GBX 233.86 ($3.06) on Thursday. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.60 ($2.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 270 ($3.54). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 236.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of £938.05 million and a P/E ratio of -96.88.

In related news, insider Ian Cheshire purchased 8,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £19,903.50 ($26,079.01).

About Spire Healthcare Group (Get Rating)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.