Spire Wealth Management Acquires 8,010 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 141,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $13,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 59,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PKW opened at $88.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.59. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $80.70 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

