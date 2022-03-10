Spire Wealth Management Buys 12,877 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $12,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000.

BATS:NOBL opened at $91.17 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.87.

