Spire Wealth Management Buys 15,719 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,284,000 after acquiring an additional 115,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after purchasing an additional 84,577 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after purchasing an additional 126,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $185.82 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.55 and a one year high of $193.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.30 and its 200 day moving average is $169.54.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

