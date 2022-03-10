Spire Wealth Management Buys 4,878 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD opened at $222.47 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $208.24 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40. The company has a market capitalization of $165.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $232.00 to $282.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

