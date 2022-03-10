Spire Wealth Management Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,098,000. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $55.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49.

