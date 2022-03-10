Spire Wealth Management Has $11.66 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

ROK stock opened at $271.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.65 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $294.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.77.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 52.21%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock worth $735,389. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

