Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.27

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.27 and last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 50457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAVE shares. MKM Partners cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.23. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 845,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,733,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 105,630.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to customers. It provides travel opportunities to the Caribbean, and Latin America. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.