Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $162.51 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) will report sales of $162.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.06 million and the highest is $165.00 million. Spirit Realty Capital posted sales of $134.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full year sales of $684.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $704.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $764.19 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $804.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The business had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $882,936.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 87,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRC opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

