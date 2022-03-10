Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Trading Up 3%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Rating) shares rose 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.76 and last traded at $2.71. Approximately 215,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,329,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBEV. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splash Beverage Group during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Splash Beverage Group by 231.2% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100,002 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the sale and production of natural and healthy drinks. It offers products under the brands of TapouT, Salt Tequila, Copa Di Vino, and Pulpoloco Sangria. The company was founded on September 3, 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

