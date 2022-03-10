Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Trading Down 5.2% Following Insider Selling

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $31.78 and last traded at $31.84. 96,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,067,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Specifically, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,040 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.17.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,853,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,465 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,894,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,567,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.9% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,571,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,759,000 after purchasing an additional 199,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,967,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 127,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,806,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,035,000 after purchasing an additional 255,671 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.