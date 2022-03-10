Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPRB. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 1,681.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,845 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Spruce Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Spruce Biosciences by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,727,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 26,025 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

