Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 183.02% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPRB. SVB Leerink cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.
Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. Spruce Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Spruce Biosciences (Get Rating)
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).
