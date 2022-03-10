SPX FLOW Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,154 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 7,593% compared to the average volume of 67 call options.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLOW. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.87 on Thursday. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $60.59 and a 52-week high of $88.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 4.36%. SPX FLOW’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPX FLOW by 740.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in SPX FLOW during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

