Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 10,593 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,593 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Infosys by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in Infosys by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INFY opened at $23.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.32. Infosys Limited has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 29.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.91.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

