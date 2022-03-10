Squarepoint Ops LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) by 85.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,939 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.8% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 288,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 175,569 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after purchasing an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after purchasing an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 38,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

NASDAQ KNSL opened at $211.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $245.17.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

