Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSLT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 2,733.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,638,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,888 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castlight Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Castlight Health by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,356,000 after buying an additional 1,030,548 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Castlight Health by 478.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,067,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 883,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Castlight Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. Castlight Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.79.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Castlight Health in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Castlight Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.