Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stagwell Inc (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,644,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,511,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,429,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Stagwell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,731,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STGW opened at $7.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Stagwell Inc has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $11.04.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connecting culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

