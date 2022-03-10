Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,571 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOFG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,676,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 31.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.12 on Thursday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.95.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

