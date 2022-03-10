Squarepoint Ops LLC Trims Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 98.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 164,709 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTXS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 382.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1,202.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $101.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.07 and a 1 year high of $144.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 107.72% and a net margin of 9.56%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTXS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.