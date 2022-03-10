SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the February 13th total of 2,416,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,092.0 days.
OTCMKTS SSAAF traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. SSAB AB has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.57.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
