Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.49 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Standex International posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $6.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $185.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 390,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,243,000 after acquiring an additional 215,015 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,791,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 192.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 658.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,455 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 447.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 58,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

SXI traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,894. Standex International has a fifty-two week low of $86.30 and a fifty-two week high of $121.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average is $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

