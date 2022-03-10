Starlink Achieves Market Capitalization of $137.41 Million (STARL)

Starlink (CURRENCY:STARL) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Starlink coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starlink has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Starlink has a total market cap of $137.41 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Starlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043314 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,559.68 or 0.06593935 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,868.35 or 1.00128080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00041823 BTC.

Starlink Coin Profile

Starlink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,979,172,029,858 coins. Starlink’s official Twitter account is @StarLink_So

According to CryptoCompare, “The core objective of StarLinkNetwork is to build a global search for both a centralized world and a decentralized world. StarLinkNetwork will present all the content of the centralized world and decentralized world in search results, let more users experience boundless search engine, permit more users to obtain the transaction data, on-chain data, on-chain resources and other information of the decentralized world more conveniently, and give more users access to more objective search results brought by StarLinkNetwork. “

Starlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

