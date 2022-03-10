State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,673 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,087 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

